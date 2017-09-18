Will the Nightwing movie in the works make reference to the character’s past? Did you know Billy Ray Cyrus was once given his own comic book? Is Marvel Comics finally done with the evil Captain America? Will Justice League have any post-credits scenes? Did you know Marvel once wanted Liam Hemsworth to play Thor more than Chris Hemsworth? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Descendants 2 star Sofia Carson guests on Marvel’s Spider-Man on Disney XD as Sandman’s estranged daughter.

Justice League star Ezra Miller apologizes, but The Flash will not have his suit come out of a ring that he wears.

No one will be safe in ONE WEEK. #Gotham pic.twitter.com/cfgyS7ScHS — Gotham (@Gotham) September 14, 2017

Gotham released a new promo for the fourth season, teasing all sorts of new villain action, now with young Batman.

Chris McKay says the Nightwing movie will have plenty of references to the character’s past as a circus performer.

A new Justice League banner appeared on the official site for the movie, but still no sign of Superman‘s return yet.

The latest edition of The Spoiler Room at EW features some new info for Supergirl, Arrow and The Punisher.

Never forget that Billy Ray Cyrus once got his own comic book when his song “Achy Breaky Heart” was popular.

The second season of Jessica Jones has officially wrapped production according to the show’s star Krysten Ritter.

