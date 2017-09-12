How much did Spider-Man: Homecoming make in its opening weekend at the China box office? Which character did James Gunn say will not be making an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Will there be anymore Batman: Arkham video games in the near future? Would Kevin Conroy ever voice a Marvel character? What very Nicolas Cage-y thing did Nicolas Cage say about his abandoned Superman movie with Tim Burton? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Last week shooting #newmutants A post shared by Josh Boone (@joshboonemovies) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Director Josh Boone shared this image from the set of The New Mutants, featuring the comic book title logo.

Arrow executive producer Wendy Mericle talked about Samandra Watson, an FBI agent debuting in season six.

Spider-Man: Homecoming pulled in $70.2 million in its opening weekend in China, which is quite the debut.

Margot Robbie believes she’ll be playing Harley Quinn again in 2018, but she doesn’t know for which movie.

Chris's nickname for me was giggle Gadot, @PattyJenks & I could communicate with no words. I enjoyed filming every second of the movie.???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/fiHwH97PG1 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 9, 2017

Here’s a sneak peek of the Wonder Woman gag reel coming on the home video release of the DC Comics movie.

Director James Gunn says fans shouldn’t expect to see Vance Astro appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Netflix released a batch of new photos from Marvel’s The Punisher, as well as a poster, but still no release date yet.

Production on the Spider-Man spin-off Venom has been pushed nearly a month with a start date of October 23.

