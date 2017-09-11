Which comic book TV shows landed Creative Arts Emmy awards this past weekend? Who will the first villain on the live-action Titans series be? Will wee see Ms. Marvel pop up on Inhumans at some point? Who has Jessica Chastain revealed she’s not playing in X-Men: Dark Phoenix? Why didn’t Michael Keaton return for a third Batman movie? What drew Nicholas Hoult back to play Beast in X-Men: Dark Phoenix? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel is working on Marvel Super Hero Adventures, a multiplatform program made for a preschool audience.

Luke Cage and Gotham respectively won Creative Arts Emmys for their stunt coordination and visual effects.

My rejected poster design. pic.twitter.com/GL4t1ONSrr — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 9, 2017

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi shared his own alternate design for a poster for the Marvel sequel.

A new rumor indicates that the live-action Titans series DC is working on will make Acolyte the first villain.

Jeph Loeb told The Hashtag Show that there are no plans to bring Ms. Marvel into the Inhumans TV series.

Nicholas Hoult says we’ll be seeing a different Beast in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which is why he came back.

See Thor: Ragnarok in IMAX with us Nov. 2 & receive an exclusive print, while supplies last! Get tickets: https://t.co/CSHk0r7Vjq pic.twitter.com/JsQSeHmDpo — IMAX @ Minnesota Zoo (@IMAXMN) September 8, 2017

IMAX revealed a cool new poster that fans will be able to get if they see Thor: Ragnarok on the giant screen.

Check out an SUV getting flipped through a street on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp over in San Francisco.

