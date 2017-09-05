Want to see what Leonardo DiCaprio could look like as The Joker? Did you buy those false rumors about John Cena being a frontrunner for Shazam? How much did Inhumans make on IMAX screens this past weekend? Which of this summer’s comic book movies is now in the Top 20 highest grossing movies of all time? Why did Tim Curry lose the role of The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch a clip from Marvel’s Inhumans featuring Serinda Swan as a shaved Medusa reaching out to Black Bolt.

Gal Gadot threw her support behind a couple Sri Lankan Wonder Woman who were stupidly ridiculed online.

New promo banners for Gotham tease the arrival of The Dark Knight as young Bruce Wayne turns into Batman.

Charlie Cox thought he was too old to play a superhero before he landed the role of Daredevil for Marvel Studios.

Spider-Man confronts Black Cat in a new clip from Marvel’s new Spider-Man animated series on Disney XD.

FOX will be bringing panels for Gotham and The Gifted to New York Comic-Con, which is happening in October.

Boss Logic mocked up Leonardo DiCaprio as The Joker, and Birth.Movies.Death fired back with another one.

Marvel’s Inhumans theatrical run on IMAX screens this weekend only pulled in $1.5 million at the US box office.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.