What’s going on with Captain America in Secret Empire now and what’s coming in Marvel Legacy? What’s Slash doing on the set of Deadpool 2? How is Aquaman like an underwater version of Star Wars? Will Superman get his black suit in Justice League? Is Cat Grant the new White House press secretary on Supergirl? How much will Inhumans make at the box office this weekend? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a teaser for the upcoming Marvel Legacy comic event beginning in October and spanning through January

Sparked by a conflict involving Deadpool, Utah theaters can now serve alcohol during whatever movies they want.

Other than how stoked I am that I was born with the absolute largest skull in the Western Hemisphere, next comes the excitement that comes with the uber-talented, scruff mister Slash (and his lovely Meegan) visiting El Sarcastic and I on the set of Deadreservoir. #deadpool #slashisthefuckingman #oldschoolismyschool #ryanreynoldssneezedinhismasktodaywhichevenhethoughtwasdisgusting A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

For some reason, Josh Brolin is hanging out with famed Guns N Roses guitarist Slash on the set of Deadpool 2.

The Vixen animated series got pretty low ratings for its broadcast debut in a two-hour block this week on The CW.

The real Captain America has returned to Marvel Comics after a controversial story run this year in Secret Empire.

Deadline reports the Inhumans TV series debuting on IMAX this weekend is only expected to rake in $2 million.

Boss Logic created this poster reimagining The Hitman’s Bodyguard as if it followed Deadpool and Nick Fury.

The Hashtag Show has some details on more characters coming to Titans and frontrunners for some of the roles.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.