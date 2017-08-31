What would the Justice League movie look like if it was made in the 1980s? What is Thanos doing leading The Avengers? Who has been cast to play Dick Grayson on the Titans live-action series? According to tweets, what was the biggest blockbsuter of the summer? What does Patty Jenkins think about the potential Oscar buzz for Wonder Woman? Want to see one more clip from Batman and Harley Quinn? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new promo for all of the returning DC Comics shows on The CW teases what’s to come for all the superheroes.

According to tweets, Wonder Woman was the top summer blockbuster, and somehow Justice League is there too.

"We are the change that we seek." Experience "Marvel’s #Inhumans" this Friday in @IMAX and watch the complete series on ABC starting 9/29! pic.twitter.com/TblTvdrr5M — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 30, 2017

Watch another quick new promo for Marvel’s Inhumans, which starts playing in IMAX theaters this weekend.

Dexter and Supernatural star Courtney Ford will play Damien Darhk’s daughter on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

This retro trailer imagines if Justice League was made in the 1980s using clips featuring Robocop and Xena.

In The Spoiler Room at EW, find out about some new details for Supergirl, Inhumans and The Flash this season.

In the new issue of the Thanos story arc from Marvel Comics, the Mad Titan is leading The Avengers. But why?

Director Patty Jenkins recently discussed the scene in Wonder Woman where she pays tribute to Lynda Carter.

