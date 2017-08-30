Want to see new images of Zack Snyder‘s cameo in Wonder Woman? Did you hear those awesome Spider-Man: Homecoming posters from China are actually fake? Did you hear the iTunes release of Wonder Woman will have an exclusive special feature? Is Sin-Eater coming to the third season of Daredevil? Why does Willem Dafoe say working with James Wan on Aquaman is like working with Sam Raimi on Spider-Man? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man making kids smile at the GRB: pic.twitter.com/K2NSweXAE4 — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

Spider-Man has swung down to Texas to help entertain kids and families stranded due to Hurricane Harvey.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins responded to Hillary Clinton’s warm reception of the movie this year.

Here’s a new international promo for Marvel’s Inhumans featuring some tidbits of new footage from the ABC show.

In an interview, Willem Dafoe compared working with James Wan on Aquaman to Sam Raimi on Spider-Man.

New set images of Zack Snyder‘s hard to spot little cameo as a soldier in Wonder Woman have surfaced online.

The cast of Inhumans is already doing damage control for the show since the reception hasn’t been great so far.

A batch of Spider-Man: Homecoming posters from China recently surfaced online, but they’re sadly totally fake.

The Hashtag Show thinks a Daredevil season three casting breakdown might hint at Stanley Carter aka. Sin-Eater.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.