Will Joss Whedon get a writing credit on Justice League? Will X-Men: Dark Phoenix go full intergalactic or will it be more grounded? Why is only the first half of the first season of The Tick available to watch on Amazon? Will the Mutant Response Division be introduced. How did the Mayweather vs McGregor fight boost Thor: Ragnarok on social media? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

If you see Marvel’s Inhumans in IMAX, you can get a mini-poster with Crystal (Isabelle Cornish) and Lockjaw.

The earliest that Suicide Squad 2 will go into production will be the fall of 2018 due to Will Smith’s busy film schedule.

A new edition of Odin Makes creates a prop replica of the Hand of Doom from Hellboy, and it looks pretty damn good.

The Mayweather vs McGregor fight gave an extra social media boost to the Marvel’s upcoming sequel Thor: Ragnarok.

Day 1 A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

David F. Sandberg showed off the pre-production office for Shazam, but there wasn’t really much to see on Day 1.

Production on the third season of Marvel’s Daredevil series on Netflix is slated to begin shooting in October.

Watch the latest episode of Venomized, an ongoing web series with the Venom symbiote taking over Marvel heroes.

Arrow showrunner Wendy Mericle teased Michael Emerson‘s villainous role on the upcoming season of the show.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.