Why does young Batman on Gotham look like some kind of gimp? What do the first reactions have to say about Hulu’s new Marvel series The Runaways? Would Tom Welling ever play Clark Kent again? Why does Kevin Conroy think The Joker origin spin-off is a good idea? When can you see the Vixen animated web series airing on The CW? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

There’s a Spider-Man Legacy 4K Ultra HD collection with five movies, including the Spider-Man 3: Editor’s Cut.

The animated Vixen web series will have a broadcast debut as a two-hour premiere event on The CW on August 30th.

If you’ve never read World War Hulk, this edition of Marvel’s TL;DR tells you everything you need to know.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Batman video games from Telltale will be made available on Nintendo Switch.

Behold the Royal Protector of Marvel’s #Inhumans. Lockjaw has arrived to kick off #NationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/tGNZ4xlpyz — Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) August 26, 2017

Check out an adorable picture of the teleporting dog known as Lockjaw from Marvel’s new series Inhumans.

Some early reactions to Hulu’s upcoming Marvel series The Runaways have already started to hit social media.

A promo for the upcoming fourth season of Gotham shows David Mazouz suited up as a gimp-like Batman.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has finally surpassed Iron Man at the domestic box office by hitting $318.8 million.

