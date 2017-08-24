What would Patty Jenkins change about Wonder Woman in retrospect? Have you seen the new creepy Joker and Batman hybrid? Could we see Jonah Hex return to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, but in the future instead of the West? Will Supergirl be stopping by Riverdale at some point? What’s up with Tony Stark‘s new chest piece in the next Avengers movies? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

How It Should Have Ended made the full version of their “Here Comes My Arrow” parody song available online.

A video from the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver teases an action sequence involving a giant panda for some reason

Funko has some new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 POP Vinyl figures coming to a few different retailers this fall.

Jared Leto downplayed some of his odd, publicized behavior on the Suicide Squad set in a recent radio interview.

Marvel Studios is teaming with Exceptional Minds to help aspiring visual effects designers with autism find work.

Josh Brolin impressed the muscular Dave Bautista with how quickly he got into shape to play Cable in Deadpool 2.

“The Batman Who Laughs” is a twisted version of The Joker as Batman with a bunch of creepy Robins with him.

Marvel TV‘s Senior VP of Original Programming Karim Zreik says there’s a Jessica Jones-esque show in the works.

