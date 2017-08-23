Are you ready to have Hellboy fighting against all of the DC Comics heroes in Injustice 2? What happened to the spider that bit Peter Parker and turned him into Spider-Man? Does a rumored Justice League soundtrack entry hint at an appearance by Green Lantern? Is The Joker origin movie a good idea or a bad idea? Which cast member from The World’s End has joined Deadpool 2? What was James Gunn‘s favorite scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch a new gameplay trailer for Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite featuring Ghost Rider, Dormammu, and more.

James Gunn says his favorite Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 scene is the final one between Peter and Yondu.

Jon Favreau shared an Avengers: Infinity War set photo with Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Have you ever wondered what happened to the radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker? Find out right over here.

Comic Book Resources ran through the best and worst costumes worn by Supergirl in comics and on screen.

Yondu‘s own taste in music will be reflected by the songs that are on the Zune he left behind for Star-Lord.

The next Injustice 2 Fighter Pack DLC will be bringing Hellboy and Black Manta into the fighting video game.

Finn Jones thinks that Iron Fist will finally get a proper costume in the second season of the Marvel TV series.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.