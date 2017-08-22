How does Yondu‘s death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 impact Sean Gunn‘s character Kraglin? Will we see the members of The Defenders cross over into each others’ shows more often now? How would you like to eat a bucket of popcorn out of Hulk‘s fist? Want to see a bunch of Marvel movies in theaters again starting this weekend? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch another clip from The Tick before it debuts exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers in just a couple days.

Sean Gunn talked about how Yondu‘s death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 impacts his character Kraglin.

Concept artist Jared S. Marantz shared this alternate design for the villainous zealots of Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

Now that The Defenders have teamed up, “all bets are off” when it comes to the heroes entering each other’s shows.

Here’s a very low budget, stop-motion LEGO re-creation of the Justice League Comic-Con trailer from this year.

For one brief instant, The Incredible Hulk was given the ability to fly, but had the power taken away just as quickly.

The Punisher wears the armor of War Machine in The Punisher #218, and he will use it to do what he does best.

Geena Davis offered up her availability to Patty Jenkins to play an Amazonian in a Wonder Woman sequel.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.