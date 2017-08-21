Will Deadpool 2 also feature a younger version of Cable? Want to watch the entire first episode of Marvel’s Spider-Man series on Disney XD? Will the Hellboy reboot be another origin story? What disguise did Ben Affleck wear while appearing at San Diego Comic-Con? Has the final Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg been found? Who is Katee Sackhoff playing in The Flash? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

ABC is doing everything they can to convince you to watch Marvel’s Inhumans, including releasing these posters.

Iron Fist is somehow the second most viewed Marvel series on Netflix, behind the second season of Daredevil.

This edition of Marvel’s TL;DR gives you a quick rundown of Black Panther for those unfamiliar with the hero.

Set photos from The Avengers 4 confirm there will be Japanese locations in the sequel, but the set is in Atlanta.

Marvel’s Louis D’ Esposito posted this image of himself playing ping pong with Michael Rooker in Yondu gear.

Wonder Woman has passed Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man at the US box office, and pulled in $800 million globally.

A new trailer for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 from Gamescom shows off the various locations from the video game.

FX picked up the broadcast rights to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Logan, War for the Panet of the Apes and more.

