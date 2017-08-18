Did you know there was a Spider-Man 2 deleted scene where J. Jonah Jameson put on the Spidey suit? Will we ever see a crossover between Marvel Comics and DC Comics again? What will The Joker‘s real name be in Batman: White Knight? Which iconic 1980s vehicle will be appearing in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow this season? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the trailer for the third episode of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series video game.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man animated series on Disney XD, Peter Parker will become a mentor to Miles Morales.

A description for a Funko POP Vinyl Superman may give away a spoiler for Justice League, but probably not.

Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim confirmed Ragman will be back sometime in the sixth season.

Watch a clip from the new TV series adaptation of The Tick, streaming exclusively on Amazon starting August 25.

Marina Benedict (Prison Break) and Benjamin Stockham (About a Boy) have landed roles in Gotham season 4.

Have you heard about all of these deleted scenes from the Spider-Man movies over the years over at ScreenRant?

Walmart has an exclusive edition of Wonder Woman on Blu-ray that comes with a tiara like our superhero wears.

