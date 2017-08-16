Want to see a fanmade trailer for Man of Steel 2 with Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam? Do Nightwing and Harley Quinn have sex in the Batman and Harley Quinn animated movie? Was Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition getting an IMAX release at one point? Does Jeremy Renner have a mohawk in Avengers: Infinity War? Which DC Comics character would Karen Gillan like to play? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This image of an action figure of an armed Atlantean soldier from the Aquaman movie popped up on Reddit.

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos addressed whether The Defenders would ever crossover explicitly with Marvel movies.

Back in #Vancouver for another adventure in National City with @TheCWSupergirl! Third time's the charm… pic.twitter.com/9UNP1og4Pj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 14, 2017

Kevin Smith will be returning to direct more of Supergirl for the upcoming third season of the DC Comics TV series.

Some new characters have been revealed for Marvel’s upcoming Cloak and Dagger TV series coming to Freeform.

A fanmade trailer for Man of Steel 2: Man of Tomorrow fhas an appearance by Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam.

The Defenders will kick off what will be Phase Two of Marvel’s TV shows on Netflix in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Meinerding shared some more Spider-Man: Homecoming concept art, this time from the parachute scene.

In a recent interview, Tom Cavanagh teased that we might see another version of Harrison Wells on The Flash.

