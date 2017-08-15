Where are the stars of the failed Justice League of America TV series at today? Who would Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi want to score the move if they were still alive today? Which former Marvel movie villain has joined the cast of Marvel’s new Hulu series The Runaways? Will Cable time travel in Deadpool 2? What did Kurt Russell keep accidentally calling Star-Lord during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 production? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel executives Cort Lane and Joe Quesada talk about the making of Disney XD’s animated Spider-Man series.

Ryan Reynolds released a statement about the stunt driver death that has forced Deadpool 2 production to cease.

Comic Book Resources lets us know where the stars of the original Justice League of America TV series are now.

The events of the Vixen animated series will have some impact on the characters in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Here’s a quick new teaser for Disney’s upcoming Big Hero 6 animated series coming this November to Disney XD.

Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim reveals the brain trust working on the Arrowverse crossover this year.

The latest edition of The Line It Is Drawn combines comic book heroes with the Stephen King universe like this.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi says he’d want Freddie Mercury to score the movie if he were alive.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.