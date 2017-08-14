Which summer comic book movie took home the most Teen Choice Awards? What other Marvel Comics characters might be appearing in Silver and Black? Why don’t The Defenders meet in the premiere of the new series? Why did Geoff Johns leave Marvel Comics for DC Comics? What darkness is left unrevealed about Nebula‘s past in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The cast of Arrow discusses what fans can expect from the sixth season premiere coming to The CW this fall.

Wonder Woman took home some Teen Choice Awards over the weekend, but so did Supergirl and The Flash.

Here’s some concept art from Ryan Meinerding showing the inside of the Spider-Man: Homecoming suit.

There’s a rumor that Chameleon could appear in Silver and Black, as well as Tarantula and Tombstone.

Here’s a quick teaser clip from The Defenders with Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver) holding Stick captive.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming has officially pulled in over $700 million at the worldwide box office.

The Incredible Hulk is being used to help sell Renault cars down in Brazil in this action-packed commercial.

Joe Morton, who plays Dr. Silas Stone in Justice League, confirms his son, Cyborg, has resentment for him.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.