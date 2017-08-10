Why do the songs on the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks play the songs in a different order than the movie? Did you know Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman had a romantic backstory for Storm and Wolverine? How big is Batman‘s Flying Fox from Justice League? Why did Kate Beckinsale turn down playing Wonder Woman while Joss Whedon was still attached to the project? Whose hand do we see in the first Avengers 4 set photo? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Los Angeles has opened up their Wonder Woman movie exhibit for fans to see.

Aquaman director James Wan talks about the difficulty of shooting a movie that takes largely place underwater.

She may not have a movie, but Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel is getting an official Halloween costume from Disney.

Kiersey Clemons talked briefly about her cameo in Justice League but couldn’t say anything about Flashpoint.

In this episode of Marvel’s THWIP!, they go behind the scenes of Disney XD’s new, upcoming Spider-Man series.

Director James Gunn explains why the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks’ orders are different from the movies.

Entertainment Weekly debuted this Justice League concept art showing how big Batman‘s Flying Fox vehicle is.

Comic Book Resources shines a light on the forgotten Spider-Man villain team calling themselves the New Enforcers.

