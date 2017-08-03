Want to see how Medusa‘s hair on Inhumans looks when it’s in motion? Why does Batman have The Flash‘s powers in a new DC Comics story arc? Did you know Emily VanCamp almost appeared as Agent 13 on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD? Why doesn’t Spider-Man: Homecoming ever reference Uncle Ben by name? What’s Hayley Atwell doing at Marvel’s offices this week? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Is Medusa‘s hair still terrible when it’s in motion? See for yourself in this Inhumans clip that was shown at Comic-Con.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will be showing up in Riverdale while on the run in a DC Comics crossover with Archie

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld shared the first sketch he ever did of the character Domino, coming to Deadpool 2.

The CW’s Television Critics Association panel revealed The Flash is probably done with speedster villains for awhile.

Watch the launch trailer for Telltale’s new game Batman: The Enemy Within, the next chapter for The Dark Knight.

Jeremy Renner just revealed that he will start filming for The Avengers 4 sometime in the the next couple of weeks.

Batman is going to steal The Flash‘s abilities in a new DC Comics storyline called Red Death coming in September.

Wonder Woman has officially surpassed Deadpool at the box office as it nears a domestic total of $400 million in the US.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.