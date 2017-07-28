Why has Daredevil retired at the beginning of The Defenders? Will Justice League introduce a new Wayne Manor? Is the old man in the Deadpool 2 teaser Uncle Ben? Could we see Peggy Carter return in some capacity for Captain Marvel? Which Batman comics are inspiring Gotham season four? What does Henry Cavill have to say about the mustache controversy surrounding Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

See a bunch of the brand new DC Collectibles products that were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend.

David Leitch couldn’t be happier with what he’s seen from Josh Brolin has Cable in 12 days of shooting Deadpool 2.

As of now, The Defenders season two isn’t in the works, but only because Marvel hasn’t planned that far ahead.

The second season of Iron Fist, which has a new showrunner is slated to begin production sometime in December.

Here’s the fourth part of Peter Parker‘s origin story leading up to the new Disney XD Spider-Man series in August.

Justice League reshoots have been taking place at two new locations, one of which could be the new Wayne Manor.

Concept artist Peter McKinstrey shared this early alternate design for the Wonder Woman villain Ares the god of war.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming has now passed the box office totals of both The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.