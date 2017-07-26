Which superhero does Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo want to play? When does Avengers 4 start shooting? What’s the next season of Avengers Assemble called? Why isn’t Thanos wearing his armor in the footage fans have seen from Avengers: Infinity War? Want to watch the whole Justice League panel from San Diego Comic-Con? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo would like to play Spider-Man, doesn’t like a certain Uncle Ben fan theory.

In case you missed it, director James Gunn reiterated why Marvel Studios can use the Skrulls as villains in the MCU.

Next season of Marvel’s Avengers Assemble on Disney XD will officially be titled Avengers: Black Panther Quest.

In a new interview, David Harbour explained why Hellboy is his favorite superhero after discovering him in his 20s.

As Henry Cavill‘s Mission: Impossible 6 mustache creates some problems for Justice League reshoots, a fan made this.

The Flash star Candice Patton hopes Barry Allen and Iris West will end up getting married sometime in season four.

io9 runs through some of the cool Marvel toys revealed at Comic-Con for The Defenders, Deadpool and more.

Harry Potter franchise star Tom Felton will not be a series regular when the fourth season of The Flash starts this fall.

