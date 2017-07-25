Are you ready to go back to Planet Hulk with Marvel Legacy? Which major Superman villains will be appearing in the SyFy prequel series Krypton? What are the next DC Comics movies from Warner Bros. Animation? Which iconic storyline are The Flash producers hoping to adapt? Will you see that Avengers: Infinity War Comic-Con footage anytime soon? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Injustice 2 will soon be getting a new addition to the player roster with Starfire becoming a playable character.

Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo wants Marvel villain Thanos to be this generation’s Darth Vader.

This year’s Comic-Con brought another ridiculous crossover between DC Comics and Colonel Sanders from KFC.

Find out why The Punisher isn’t on The Defenders and why the series will run shorter than the other Marvel shows.

The new Marvel Legacy storyline will take us back to Planet Hulk with writer Greg Pak returning for the new issue.

James Gunn confirms Groot is the same age in Avengers: Infinity War as in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 credits.

A new trailer for the video game Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite has Spider-Man, Gamora and Thanos in battle.

Calista Flockhart will be back as Cat Grant for Supergirl season 3, and will be recurring throughout the season.

