Want to take a look behind the scenes of the making of Spider-Man PS4? Is Warner Bros. going to announce Wonder Woman 2 at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend? Is Tony Stark the real villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming? Is there any chance Avengers 4 is a soft reboot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Could Enchantress be brought back for Suicide Squad 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

For National Ice Cream Day on July 16, Marvel teamed up with Ice & Vice to create a Black Panther ice cream.

Dave Bautista says the Russo brothers stayed true to James Gunn depictions of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

SFX gave special covers to each member of The Defenders just in time to make a splash at San Diego Comic-Con.

ScreenRant put together a list of some of the biggest mistakes in superhero movies that are pretty embarrassing.

Entertainment Weekly debuted the first look at Juliana Harkavy as Black Canary in the sixth season of Arrow.

Comic Book Resources proposes that the real villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming is Tony Stark, not Vulture.

A new featurette goes behind the scenes of the creation of the new Spider-Man PS4 game, which looks incredible.

There are rumors that Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment will announce Wonder Woman 2 at SDCC.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.