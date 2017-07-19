Want to see an alternate Spider-Man: Homecoming suit inspired by Superior Spider-Man? What other Marvel Comics characters will be part of the Silver & Black spin-off movie? Have you heard about Marvel’s new VR game Marvel Powers United? Will Sebastian Stan appear in Black Panther as The Winter Soldier? Who does Tom Holland want to play Uncle Ben? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

If you’ve got kids, then this Little Angel nursery rhyme video mixing Spider-Man villains with animals may help.

DC’s Wonder Woman has officially passed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at the summer box office.

Did you see this Thor: Ragnarok poster that was designed by concept artist Andy Park and handed out at D23.

ScreenRant makes the case for why the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel should introduce Ms. Marvel to the MCU.

Benedict Cumberbatch has to stop Tom Holland from spilling any Avengers: Infinity War secrets in this interview.

Omega Underground has learned the Venom spin-off has the working title of Antidote, but does that mean anything?

I did a lot of designs for the new #SpiderManHomecoming suit. Here's an unused one based on #superiorspiderman by @DanSlott and @RyanStegman pic.twitter.com/jLiXY7XtYG — Ryan Meinerding (@MeinerdingArt) July 18, 2017

Ryan Meinderding shared this unused Spider-Man: Homecoming design inspired by Superior Spider-Man.

Tyrese Gibson has confirmed meeting with Warner Bros. about playing Green Lantern, but his casting is doubtful.

