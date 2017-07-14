Superhero Bits: Thor: Ragnarok Trailer Coming Soon, Cyclops Gets New Eyewear & More
Posted on Friday, July 14th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
Is the sixth season of Arrow kind of a reboot for the series? Are we getting a new Thor: Ragnarok trailer at D23 or Comic-Con? What has the faith-based organization upset with Spider-Man: Homecoming? Want to see Cyclops’ new visor he’s wearing in X-Men: Dark Phoenix? What did Christopher Nolan think of Wonder Woman? Is Avengers: Infinity War done shooting? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
For those who are too busy to read actual comic books, the latest edition of TL;DR goes through Weapon X.
Arrow executive producer Wendy Mericle said the sixth season of Arrow will feel like a reboot in some ways.
#tbt It’s funny how somethings come full circle. I didn’t think my homemade Spider-Man mask would be one of them. There were a few attempts but when I was 17 years old, using my moms sewing machine and fabrics from @joann_stores I made my own Spider-Man mask. Peter Parker could be any of us. That’s one of the reasons why Spider-Man is one of the coolest superheroes of all time. Even at 17 years old I still felt like I could be Spider-Man ???? @tomholland2013 captured this Peter/Spidey so perfectly. He is hands down my favorite movie Spider-Man. Can’t wait to see him back playing Spidey! This version of the homemade suit is directly based off of my own creation. I will be posting more unused concepts over the next few weeks. The costume is based on the Scarlet Spider, which was designed by Tom Lyle, and I was going for a McFarlane look with the head. #spidermanhomecoming #spiderman #marvel #homemade #cosplay #costume #costumedesign #comics #ryanmeinerding #peterparker #tomholland #throwbackthursday
Ryan Meinerding shared some concept art of an alternate version of Peter Parker‘s homemade Spider-Man suit.
Mark Ruffalo said on Twitter he just saw a new Thor: Ragnarok trailer that’s coming to D23 or San Diego Comic-Con.
The latest edition of Marvel Becoming highlights a cosplayer who turns herself into several versions of Spider-Gwen.
Lynda Carter is hoping that her scheduled will allow her to finally make a cameo appearance in Wonder Woman 2.
Marvel Studios released two posters for The Punisher and The Defenders ahead of San Diego Comic-Con next week.
Don’t expect to see the classic Black Bolt uniform on Marvel’s Inhumans, according to the show’s star Anson Mount.
