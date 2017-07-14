Is the sixth season of Arrow kind of a reboot for the series? Are we getting a new Thor: Ragnarok trailer at D23 or Comic-Con? What has the faith-based organization upset with Spider-Man: Homecoming? Want to see Cyclops’ new visor he’s wearing in X-Men: Dark Phoenix? What did Christopher Nolan think of Wonder Woman? Is Avengers: Infinity War done shooting? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

For those who are too busy to read actual comic books, the latest edition of TL;DR goes through Weapon X.

Arrow executive producer Wendy Mericle said the sixth season of Arrow will feel like a reboot in some ways.

Ryan Meinerding shared some concept art of an alternate version of Peter Parker‘s homemade Spider-Man suit.

Mark Ruffalo said on Twitter he just saw a new Thor: Ragnarok trailer that’s coming to D23 or San Diego Comic-Con.

The latest edition of Marvel Becoming highlights a cosplayer who turns herself into several versions of Spider-Gwen.

Lynda Carter is hoping that her scheduled will allow her to finally make a cameo appearance in Wonder Woman 2.

Marvel Studios released two posters for The Punisher and The Defenders ahead of San Diego Comic-Con next week.

Don’t expect to see the classic Black Bolt uniform on Marvel’s Inhumans, according to the show’s star Anson Mount.

