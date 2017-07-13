Are you ready for Marvel Generations? Did you catch some of the many Spider-Man: Homecoming Easter eggs? Where does Black Panther pick up after Captain America: Civil War? Will Ant-Man and the Wasp introduce the villain Black Goliath? Want yo have your heart touched by seeing Captain America use sign language at Disneyland? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a trailer for Marvel’s Generations one-shots series teaming different versions of the same hero with each other.

Britne Oldford will be back for the fourth season of The Flash as the villainous metahuman known as Peek-a-Boo.

Take a look at all the cheap theatrical promotional merchandise you’ll be able to get when Justice League arrives.

Character breakdowns reveal some of the characters coming to The Flash season four, including Elongated Man.

Chadwick Boseman talks where we find T’Challa when Black Panther begins after Captain America: Civil War.

The Hollywood Reporter observes Wonder Woman‘s box office legs may be more impressive than we thought.

Entertainment Weekly revealed this new photo of The Flash, Batman and Wonder Woman in Justice League.

According to Omega Underground, The Avengers 4 is looking to cast extras to play Yakuza mobsters in the movie.

