Will Batman ever make his debut on Gotham? How many days did the initial Spider-Man: Homecoming writers have to write their pitch for Marvel? Are you ready for a Green Lantern reboot from DC Comics? Do you want to get your genes tested at San Diego Comic-Con as a promotion for The Gifted? Will She-Venom appear in the Venom spin-off? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel goes behind the scenes at Sphero to get a closer look at the company’s new interactive Spider-Man toy.

Director Stephen Surjik says The Punisher series on Netflix is more of an adult drama than other Marvel shows.

Gag gift from @peter_deming We start shooting tomorrow! Wish us luck! #newmutants #xmen A post shared by Josh Boone (@joshboonemovies) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Director Josh Boone confirmed New Mutants has officially started production this week with this gag film slate.

io9 points out that the Spider-Man: Homecoming cross-promotion with Audi betrays a key piece of Spidey lore.

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more get ready to head back to school in this Walmart commercial.

Sony and Synchrony Bank have given $25,000 to a STEM focused school inspired by Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Homecoming gets posters inspired by The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Taxi Driver.

Sean Pertwee, better known as Gotham‘s Alfred Pennyworth, wants to see the show’s cast in a Batman movie.

