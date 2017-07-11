What scene was Marisa Tomei disappointed to see cut out of Spider-Man: Homecoming? What’s the next animated movie from DC Entertainment going to be? What would Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice look like if it were made in the 1990s? What’s the awesome title that Thor: Ragnarok has in Japan? What spoilers did Stephen Amell reveal for Arrow season six? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

There are some exclusive Spider-Man: Homecoming toys that you can pick up at Walmart for your Spidey fix.

Stephen Amell revealed a couple Arrow season six spoilers by recently playing a round of “two truths and one lie.”

Amber Heard posted this image from the set of Aquaman with star Jason Momoa and director James Wan.

Comic Book Resources ran through the history of some Spider-Man movies that never made it past development.

For those who might not be familiar, a new video from DC Entertainment explains who the hero Black Lightning is?

With Spider-Man: Homecoming, the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially crossed $12 billion at the global box office.

Joshua Min posted some Wonder Woman concept art featuring some of Diana’s final battle with Ares, the god of war.

ScreenRant ranks all of the Spider-Man video games released over the years from the absolute worst to the very best.

