Want to see an Iron Man chest plate with a real working laser? Does Spider-Man have Spidey Sense in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Has a description of an Aquaman teaser that will play at San Diego Comic-Con been revealed? What’s going on with the Spawn movie? What’s Paul Rudd running from on the Avengers: Infinity War set? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

If you catch Spider-Man: Homecoming in IMAX, here’s the special countdown playing before the movie starts.

Paul Rudd is on the run as Scott Lang in some recently snapped photos from the set of Avengers: Infinity War.

ScreenRant takes a look at a bunch of Batman Beyond storylines that never made it into the animated TV series.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Tom Holland revealed he hasn’t been told who he is fighting in Avengers: Infinity War.

The YouTube channel LaserGadgets created an Iron Man chest piece with a powerful laser in it that actually works.

Civil War comic book writer Mark Millar thinks Spider-Man: Homecoming is the best Marvel movie made so far.

Nerdist has a poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming that recreates the cover of his first Marvel comic book appearance.

Marc Guggenheim announced the beginning of production of the sixth season of Arrow with an episode called “Fallout.”

