Which Marvel character does Jon Watts want to see enter the MCU in a future Spider-Man sequel? Is Edgar Wright interested in directing a DC Extended Universe movie? Have you seen Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man screen test or Tom Holland‘s secret Spider-Man: Homecoming audition tapes? Which Marvel Studios movie will be the first to get a 4K Ultra HD release on home video? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

How It Should Have Ended names the five states of watching a Spider-Man reboot before Homecoming arrives.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed production started today on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 3.

In this world, everything will forever be changed. #TheGifted premieres on Monday, October 2 on FOX. pic.twitter.com/7Pen0SfGrS — The Gifted (@TheGiftedonFOX) July 5, 2017

Here’s a new promo for The Gifted, featuring some new footage from the mutant-centric series coming this fall.

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts says he wants to get Blade to stop by one of the Spidey sequels.

ScreenJunkies looks at several actors and actresses from the Marvel Cinematic Universe before they were famous.

The Amazing Spider-Man franchise director Marc Webb gave Homecoming director Jon Watts one bit of advice.

The Batman and Harley Quinn animated movie will get a prequel comic book hitting shelves starting on July 31st.

ScreenRant makes the case for why Edgar Wright should be at the helm of a Spider-Man spin-off in the future.

