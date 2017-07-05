Which Supergirl co-star was bored with a particular storyline involving their character? How can you get your hands on Martin Ansin’s Spider-Man: Homecoming Mondo poster? How many songs does James Gunn have in mind for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack at this early stage in development? Will we ever see the new MCU Spider-Man utilizing Spidey Sense? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

On Marvel’s THWIP!, Insomniac Games talks about the upcoming Spider-Man PS4 game slated to release in 2018.

David Harewood spoke candidly about how bored he was when he had to play Cyborg Superman on Supergirl.

One passionate Marvel fan put together a slick timeline of all the major events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

Producers Peter Rosas and Michael Evans inadequately explain the lack of X-Men in Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite.

The cast of the Justice League animated TV series reunited for a live-reading of the episode “Starcrossed” in Denver.

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland says “no one is ready” for just how huge Avengers: Infinity War will be.

Fans going to Cinemark can get their hands on Martin Ansin‘s Spider-Man: Homecoming Mondo poster this week.

Famke Janssen said that she’d “do anything” to play Jean Grey again, saying the character is very much a part of her.

