Which comic book movies and TV shows won Saturn Awards this year? How did Kevin Feige feel about becoming a sad meme? Want to get a first look at the Justice League LEGO sets coming this fall? Which Marvel TV shows are coming to San Diego Comic-Con? Could Eiza Gonzalez be playing Catwoman in the DC Extended Universe? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Check out Tom Holland‘s red carpet entrance into the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in Los Angeles last week.

Wonder Woman has passed $700 million at the global box office, and it’s not the highest grossing DCEU movie.

Some PS fun with Captain Britain pic.twitter.com/eLsQTxPBm6 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 28, 2017

Just for fun, artist Boss Logic imagined what it might be like to have Christian Bale play Captain Britain in the MCU.

Doctor Strange, Deadpool, Captain America: Civil War, Supergirl and The Flash all won Saturn Awards.

Tom Holland says he would rather see other villains in Spider-Man sequels before revisiting Green Goblin yet again.

Alicia Silverstone is somewhat perplexed by some of the praise Wonder Woman is getting, but she makes a fair point.

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. are releasing a 30-film collection of all the DC Comics animated movies this year.

Kevin Feige was happy to become a sad meme after that interview with him and Amy Pascal made the rounds online.

