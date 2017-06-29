Want to see some drastic alternate designs for Superman? Which Marvel villain does Gotham star Cameron Monaghan want to play? How could the Battle of New York impact future Spider-Man sequels? Is Kid Flash going to become the main Flash in the fourth season of the series? Did you know James Gunn pitched a gritty Power Pack Max series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

It appears Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland doesn’t like cats, as evidenced by this CNET interview.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok will “heavily influence” Infinity War.

Josh Brolin showed off the make-up process to get his facial enhancement to become Cable in Deadpool 2.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Gotham star Cameron Monaghan indicated he would love to play Carnage.

Watch Spider-Man‘s origin play out all over again on Disney XD’s new animated series, simply called Spider-Man.

For a practical joke, comedian Hannibal Buress sent in an imposter to the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere.

Heroic Hollywood rounded up some drastically different, crazy designs for Superman created by various artists

Tom Holland and Jon Watts say Spider-Man sequels may reveal how the Battle of New York affected Peter.

