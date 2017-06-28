What are a bunch of Spider-Man cosplayers doing on a plane? Will Marisa Tomei appear as Aunt May in Avengers: Infinity War? Want to see what it might be like if Spawn and Ghost Rider faced each other on the big screen? Want to see Iron Man‘s new armor in Avengers: Infinity War? Why did Stan Lee hat the 1970s Spider-Man TV series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The latest episode of DC All Access talks about the Injustice 2 global championship and Looney Tunes crossover comics.

Tom Holland would like to see the Clone Saga from the Spider-Man comic books make it to the big screen some day.

Power Rangers star RJ Cyler told ScreenRant that he would love to play Miles Morales in a Spider-Man movie.

Marisa Tomei isn’t appearing as Aunt May in Avengers: Infinity War, or at lest she hasn’t be asked to appear yet.

Check out the Holo mobile app to see how you can put Marvel’s new Spider-Man right into your very own videos.

ScreenRant put together a story reminding you which characters are confirmed to appear in Justice League this fall.

Jetstar airlines in Japan has introduced a new Spider-Man themed plane and they filled it with some cosplayers.

Sean Gunn wants fans to look on the brighter side of the sad ending of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

