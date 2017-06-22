How has Spider-Man: Homecoming been testing with audiences? Are you ready to meet Marvel Comics‘ new Hulk and Wolverine hybrid? Is Michael Keaton contracted to appear in more films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? How did the films of Hong Kong cinema influence Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Would you like to see another season of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Encore VFX shared this breakdown of a bunch of visual effects from The CW series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

FOX has set a September 28 premiere date for season four of Gotham and October 2 for the new series The Gifted.

Lockjaw, Agent Venom and Medusa will to be part of the line-up in the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 game.

After just 20 days, Wonder Woman has passed $600 million at the global box office, and it’s still climbing higher.

Comic Book Resources had some artists create tributes to Adam West after the actor sadly passed away last week.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has been getting audience test scores in the low 90s, which bodes well for the webslinger.

Marvel and rock music collide this September with new tribute variant covers! pic.twitter.com/c4RBZAx0lD — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 19, 2017

Marvel revealed some of their new line-up of rock album variant covers that will be on shelves this September.

DC Films heads Jon Berg and Geoff Johns talk what they learned from Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad.

