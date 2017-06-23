What did Edgar Wright have to say about why he left Ant-Man a few years back? Is there a Captain America VR attraction coming to Disney parks? How did Kevin Feige convince Sony to share Spider-Man with Marvel Studios? Do you have guesses as to which Avengers will die in Avengers: Infinity War, if any? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marisa Tomei talks about her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, complete with a quick new clip from the movie.

Heroic Hollywood imagines five ways that Venom could still possibly show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Join the League with the new #JusticeLeague masks, only on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/w04gdkfH9J — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) June 22, 2017

Facebook has some new filters that will allow you to become the various members of Justice League in your photos.

Kevin Feige recalled to The Hollywood Reporter how he convinced Sony to let Marvel put Spider-Man in the MCU.

The Russo brothers shared an Avengers: Infinity War set photo with Scott Derrickson at Sanctum Sanctorum.

Scarlett Johnansson talked about why putting on Black Widow‘s body suit was daunting for a couple of reasons.

It’s Spidey and Iron Man versus Vulture in the sky in this new triptych poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Wonder Woman is on the verge of becoming the highest grossing movie in the DC Extended Universe very soon.

