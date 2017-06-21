What are Marvin the Martian and Martian Manhunter doing in their DC Comics crossover? Are we going to see the final Infinity Stone in Thor: Ragnarok? Why is Tom Holland doing motion-capture for Spider-Man‘s suit in Avengers: Infinity War? Did you know there is no pilot for Black Lightning shot yet? Was Patrick Stewart ever in consideration for Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Avengers assemble in animated form in this Avengers: Secret Wars clip from the first episode of season four.

You may not have realized that the Wonder Woman movie has a lot in common with Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Maria Hill learns the true meaning of #FathersDay with the help of Thor, Hulk & more in a new episode of "Marvel Super Heroes: What The–?!" pic.twitter.com/xlvR6qQejk — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 17, 2017

Did you catch this amusing Father’s Day inspired episode of Marvel Super Heroes: What the–?! last weekend?

A casting breakdown for DC’s Titans series coming to their streaming service gives new details on Nightwing and more.

There are interesting things happening in the DC Comics crossover with Martian Manhunter and Marvin the Martian.

Contrary to earlier reports, Henry Cavill did not make more in Man of Steel than Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman.

Scott Derrickson posted this photo from the set of Avengers: Infinity War featuring some familiar superhero faces.

PlayStation 4 will have exclusive content for Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, specifically involving Captain Marvel.

