Is Mr. Negative the primary antagonist in Spider-Man PS4? Are you ready for Billy Zane to guest star on the third season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? What does Gal Gadot have to say to the trolls saying stupid things about her boobs in Wonder Woman? Will the Hall of Justice make an appearance in Justice League? Why did Josh Hartnett turn down Batman Begins? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get an extended glimpse at LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 with a sneak peek at a bunch of gameplay from E3.

ScreenRant put together a list of actors who almost played Spider-Man at some point in the hero’s movie history.

A Reddit user showed off this fanmade Supergirl costume inspired by how Superman‘s suit looks in the DCEU.

Fusion has an interview with Trina Robbins, the first woman to draw Wonder Woman for DC Comics in 1986.

Sony Pictures revealed a trailer for their Spider-Man: Homecoming VR experience that is available to try out now.

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o totally geeked out after she saw the first teaser trailer released just last weekend.

Adam West was a hero who embodied the goodness that lives in all of us & tonight we honor his spirit with the #BatSignal at LA City Hall. pic.twitter.com/VH31Zkk0xX — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 16, 2017

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti posted photos from the Bat Signal ceremony in honor of the late Adam West.

Though prominently featured in the recent trailer, Mr. Negative is not the main antagonist in Spider-Man PS4.

