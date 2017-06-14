What’s Lucy Liu doing on the set of the second season of Luke Cage? What’s with the awful white spider symbol on the Spider-Man PS4 suit? Will Dr. Poison return in Wonder Woman 2? Which characters can be glimpsed in DC Entertainment’s new production logo? Will Magik & Karma appear in New Mutants? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

That’s all folks…#newyork #coffee #harlem #marvel #lukecage #coffeeshop #coffeetime A post shared by Harlem Coffee Co. (@harlemcoffeeco) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Lucy Liu was photographed on the set of the second season of Luke Cage. Is she guest starring or directing?

Insomniac Games promises that the gaudy white spider symbol on the Spider-Man PS4 suit serves a purpose.

One fan gave the classic 1966 theme from the Batman TV series a metal makeover as a tribute to Adam West.

Jessica Jones star Wil Traval is not appearing in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, despite an unintentional hint he might.

ScreenRant thinks that Bruce Wayne needs to become Batman on the next season of Gotham to save the show.

A summary of the Spider-Man: Homecoming novelization may reveal new details on Donald Glover‘s character.

See Marvel’s heroes battling Capcom’s video game fighters in this Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite gameplay trailer.

A new rumor says New Mutants might be casting Magik & Karma, may use motion capture to create Warlock.

