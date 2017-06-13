How does Spider-Man PS4 look in the new trailer from E3? Will any Agents of SHIELD characters resurrected in The Framework come back next season? How many views did the Black Panther teaser get in 24 hours? Could the Fantastic Four ever become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What does Armie Hammer have to say about Green Lantern and Shazam rumors? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Several DIY YouTubers were asked to create their own Spider-Man suit by Marvel, and here are the results.

Comic Book Resources thinks Marvel Comics really needs to stop with the oversaturation of big crossover events.

Josh Brolin shows off his massive guns as he works out to get bulked up enough to play Cable in Deadpool 2.

Jed Whedon says Agents of SHIELD has no plans to bring back any resurrected characters from The Framework

I know everybody on this island

Seems so happy on this island

Everything is by design… pic.twitter.com/pIiZ50DYFL — Blank Check Podcast (@blankcheckpod) June 7, 2017

This Twitter thread matches the lyrics of “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana with images from Wonder Woman.

The Black Panther teaser had 89 million views in 24 hours, putting it in the top 3 performers for Marvel trailers

PlayStation released a new trailer for the Spider-Man video game coming to PlayStation 4 sometime in 2018.

A new Instagram video has Sebastian Stan getting back in shape to play Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Infinity War.

