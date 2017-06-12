Does Wonder Woman help make Batman v Superman a little better? What does DC Entertainment’s Geoff Johns think about the Black Panther teaser trailer? What was Tom Holland‘s favorite prop from Spider-Man: Homecoming? When can you watch the ELeague World Championships of Injustice 2? Did you see all the Batman actors pay tribute to Adam West on social media? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This Spider-Man: Homecoming TV spot features a little extra footage of Captain America‘s funny cameo role.

ScreenRant put together a story about how Wonder Woman enhances some aspects of Batman v Superman.

Ain’t nothing better than spending time with my boy. Friggin handsome devil. ?????? #fathersandsons #trevorbrolin #allgrowedup A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Josh Brolin posted this image to Instagram, giving us a glimpse at the Cable haircut he’ll sport in Deadpool 2.

Tom Holland already had a bunch of Spider-Man merchandise before he became the webslinger in the MCU.

Cartoon Network put together this reel of Wonder Woman‘s best moments in the animated Justice League Action.

Supergirl producer Andrew Kreisberg says Lena Luthor doesn’t know that Kara is actually Supergirl, at least not yet.

????? Give a (Spider)man a camera and this is what you get. #SpiderManHomecoming tickets on sale now! https://t.co/a76wDBUA1K ????? pic.twitter.com/cSsqjsbMgx — Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) June 12, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming tickets are now on sale. Check out the new promo art released to make the announcement.

EW confirms Maisie Richardson-Sellers will be a series regular in the third season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.