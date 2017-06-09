What ridiculous reason was given for David Harbour not getting the role of The Blob in X-Men Origins: Wolverine? What was Tom Holland‘s favorite stunt he did on Spider-Man: Homecoming? Is Wonder Woman in 4DX worth your money? Is there a new mutant character coming to Deadpool 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Mr. Sunday Movies runs through the easter eggs and comic references you might have missed in Wonder Woman.

Letitia Wright talks about her role as T’Challa‘s sister Shuri in Black Panther, describing some character details.

In a new interview with, well, Interview magazine, Tom Holland says he would like to play James Bond or Batman.

Wonder Woman producer Zack Snyder says there was a time when they considered leaving Steve Trevor out.

Stan Lee appears in the promo for Disney Cruise Line’s new Marvel Day at Sea experience that sets off from NYC.

The CW announced the fall premiere dates for Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The action figures for Justice League have been unveiled, putting Superman back in the line-up of DC superheroes.

Jezebel says that seeing Wonder Woman in 4DX is well worth the extra money for an incredibly immersive experience.

