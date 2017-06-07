When does the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack hit cassette and vinyl? Which is the latest country to ban screenings of Wonder Woman due to Gal Gadot‘s Israeli nationality? Which two DC Extended Universe movies are likely to get the greenlight next? What did Marvel Cinematic Universe stars have to say about Wonder Woman‘s success? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Hacksmith explains how electromagnets work in their real, working Captain America shield prototype.

Plenty of stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated the success of Wonder Woman after its opening.

Concept art from #SpiderManHomecoming shows the expressive eyes that are a part of Spidey's mask! pic.twitter.com/42HCPBPej2 — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) June 6, 2017

Some new Spider-Man: Homecoming concept art shows off the various expressions Spidey can have with his eyes.

Batman comic writer Tom King talked to USA Today about The Dark Knight’s big moment in this week’s issue.

Gotham may have finished its third season, but the fourth season is already being teased by FOX with a new promo.

Wonder Woman now has the fourth best box office gross for a Monday and second best for a Tuesday in June.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack hits cassette on June 20 and deluxe edition vinyl on August 8.

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland says that he would like to direct a movie, but not a horror movie.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.