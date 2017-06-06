Want to hear a metal version of the Wonder Woman theme? Which superhero would Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra like to play? Which comic books influence Spider-Man: Homecoming? When will the fifth season of Arrow hit home video? Will Lynda Carter ever get a chance to cameo in the Wonder Woman franchise? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

One Wonder Woman fan created a metal version of the superhero’s theme that debuted in Batman v Superman.

American Odyssey star Tala Ashe has joined the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as Zari Adrianna Tomaz for season 3.

A new promo for Spider-Man: Homecoming features Robert Downey Jr. creating an alibi for Peter Parker.

Wonder Woman composer Rupert Gregson Williams talks about how Batman v Superman his work.

There’s a Spider-Man themed cafe open in Japan from now until July 15 in honor of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

This weekend, The Mummy is predicted to be beaten at the box office as Wonder Woman ends up on top again.

Comic Book Resources latest edition of The Line It Is Drawn imagines Wonder Woman in other classic comic covers.

ScreenRant runs through some of the easter eggs and references you might have missed while playing Injustice 2.

