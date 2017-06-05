Will Flash Thompson still be Peter Parker‘s bully in Spider-Man: Homecoming? Should Wonder Woman be the leader of the DC Extended Universe? Will Scarecrow join the rogues gallery in the fourth season of Gotham? Does Chris Hemsworth think Wonder Woman cold beat up Thor? Want to know more about Rocket Raccoon‘s origins? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new teaser for Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars on Disney XD features Ms. Marvel showing some superheroics.

ScreenRant counted through as many easter eggs and references from the Wonder Woman movie as they could.

Arrow co-star Manu Bennett has been rallying fans to demand that Deathstroke get his own TV series.

Wonder Woman producer Charles Roven says nothing has been written for a sequel yet, though it is in development.

Peter Parker gets pretty frustrated with Tony Stark in a new TV spot from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Aquaman director James Wan praised Wonder Woman on Twitter after production rented out a whole theater.

Poster Posse rounded up some outstanding tribute posters in honor of the release of Wonder Woman last weekend.

Don’t expect Tony Revolori to play Peter Parker’s bully in his role as Flash Thompson in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

