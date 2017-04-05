Who is directing the animated Batman and Harley Quinn movie and how did it come to be made? Would Batman & Robin villain Arnold Schwarzenegger be up for playing a Batman villain again? Who are the coolest super animals from comic books? What does Pierce Brosnan have to say about rumors of him playing Cable in Deadpool 2? Which comic books did Chris Pine read to prepare for Wonder Woman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

See how the new Agents of Hydra storyline continues in the promo for the next episode of Agents of SHIELD.

What are the worst Marvel Comics movies that weren’t made by Marvel Studios and where does Fantastic Four land?

Get to know the unbeatable Squirrel Girl in another spectacular episode of #Marvel101! pic.twitter.com/gcyhT4Qlnd — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 5, 2017

Get to know Squirrel Girl from Marvel 101 before she makes her debut in the New Warriors TV series in 2018.

Collider learned that Sam Liu (Batman: The Killing Joke) is directed the Batman and Harley Quinn movie.

You only get one chance to save the galaxy twice in this new TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 TV.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred in the worst Batman movie, would be happy to play a Batman villain again.

Marvel released a new book called Night Night, Groot for all the young Guardians of the Galaxy fans out there.

ScreenRant picked 15 actresses who could play Batgirl and only have two of the same names that we picked.

