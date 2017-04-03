Which of The Defenders is getting an exclusive figure in this month’s Loot Crate box? Is Joss Whedon the right choice or the wrong choice to direct Batgirl? Is Russell Crowe genuinely interested in playing Cable in Deadpool 2? Do you think The Dark Knight Rises is the best movie in Christopher Nolan‘s trilogy? Which Marvel movie almost featured a cameo by Kevin Feige? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new trailer for the return of Gotham has surfaced online before the show returns later this month on April 24.

Heroic Hollywood picks five other Teen Titans stories that could make for some exciting animated movies.

ScreenRant put together a list of 15 things that you might not know about Thor‘s powerful father Odin.

Gal Gadot says that Steve Trevor is her favorite supporting character in this summer’s Wonder Woman movie.

Baby Groot teams up with the Geico gecko for shameless cross promotion with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

All four of the singles from the Suicide Squad soundtrack have been streamed on Spotify over a billion times.

Check out some cool concept art of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver using their powers in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Some new set photos have surfaced from The Punisher showing star Jon Bernthal looking a little beat up.

