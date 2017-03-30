Which of DC Comics villains will be appearing in Injustice 2? Will there be any romance between Tony Stark and Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Is a new Marvel Comics arc with Thanos hinting at a set-up for Avengers: Infinity War? Did you hear that the rumor about Justice League‘s runtime is totally bogus? Want a first look at Black Lightning? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new trailer for Injustice 2 introduces us to some of the bad guys who will be in the DC Comics video game.

It looks like Sphero has some kind of toy coming out to coincide with the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Comic Book Resources names 15 reasons why X-Men: Apocalypse is the worst movie in the entire mutant franchise.

If you were thinking that Tony Stark and Aunt May might spark a romance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, think again.

Here’s the promo for “Dangerous Liaisons”, the 18th episodes in the fifth season of Arrow, coming on April 26.

Patty Jenkins talks a bit about the version of Steve Trevor that Chris Pine will play in this summer’s Wonder Woman.

Agent Coulson is ready to teach a new class in this poster for Agents of SHIELD that references the danger of Inhumans.

Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim tells fans that there are two lines that the series will never cross.

