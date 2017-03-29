When will the first episode of Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series debut? Could Gwyneth Paltrow end up returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point? Is there a chance Spider-Man could leave the MCU after the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel? What would Morena Baccarin like to see happen with her Deadpool character? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

ScreenRant counts down 17 superheroes who gave up on their duties to keep the world safe at some point.

Brie Larson hopes that the Captain Marvel movie will be a “symbol of strength and humor for women.”

Here’s the promo for “The Once and Future Flash”, the next episode of The Flash sending Barry Allen into the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series will premiere the first episode of the video game digitally on April 18th.

Amber Heard shows off an image of her training for her role as Aquaman‘s wife Mera in this year’s Justice League.

Variety has an interview with Tom Holland to talk about what fans can expect from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition is bringing the 2009 animated movie to home video again in May.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Phil Klemmer teases the arrival of new characters in the show third season.

