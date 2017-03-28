How did Marvel Comics influence the life of The Black Keys‘ musician Pat Carney? What high praise does James Gunn have for the Thor: Ragnarok trailer? Want to see a trailer for The Avengers cut in the style of the most recent Justice League trailer? Would Jessica Chastain be interested in playing Poison Ivy? Who did that cover of “Come Together” for the Justice League trailer? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel has a new web series where they interview musicians about the impact Marvel Comics had on their lives.

Over the weekend, Logan passed $200 million at the domestic box office, which is incredible for an R-rated movie.

Comic Book Resources recalls some of the strangest X-Men action figures to ever grace toy store shelves.

James Gunn saw the most recent trailer for Justice League a long time ago, and just so you know, he really liked it.

Here’s the promo for “Ace Reporter”, the next episode of Supergirl, which doesn’t premiere until April 24 on The CW.

Justice League was the talk of social media last week leading up to the release of the new trailer over the weekend.

Comic Book Resources latest edition of The Line It Is Drawn puts comic book characters into Disney movie scenes.

The cast of Supergirl sings the praises of working with director Kevin Smith for another episode this season.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.